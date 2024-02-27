Watch Now
Deputies search for missing Punta Gorda teen

Posted at 3:34 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 15:40:01-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says deputies are continuing to search for a missing teen girl from Punta Gorda.

Karis Bell, 14, was last seen wearing a tan, knitted, long-sleeve shirt, baby blue sleeping shorts, and white Crocs.

She was last seen on Saturday, February 24th, carrying a blue mesh bag with her live pet bunny rabbit, deputies say.

You're asked to contact the CCSO's non-emergency number (941-639-2101), send a message through Facebook or submit a tip via the sheriff's office mobile app.

