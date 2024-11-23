City of Punta Gorda on the hook for $75k; 20 week City Manager severance package

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda’s former City Manager Greg Murray will be paid more than $75,000 in severance, due to a stipulation added to his contract just days before he resigned.

On Nov. 6, former Mayor Lynne Matthews, Vice Mayor Bill Dryburgh and council member Donna Peterman voted in favor of giving “Mr. Murray a 20 week severance package regardless of how he leaves.”

The day prior, on Nov. 5, all three had been voted out of their respective seats on the city council.

On Nov. 11 (five days after his severance package was approved), Murray wrote his resignation letter. He states that the past year had been full of “contention and hostility”, and that he “very regrettably” must tender his resignation effective Nov. 19.

Murray's initial contract signed in 2020 states that he would get no severance if he resigned, and would only get 10 weeks of severance if he was terminated. Additionally, his group medical and life insurance would no longer be paid for by the City.

When Murray’s contract was changed on Nov 6 2024, it meant Punta Gorda would pay for 20 weeks of his $197,283 salary, totaling $75,875. The City will also “continue to pay for the premium necessary to provide Employee group medical insurance and life insurance during the period he receives severance,” according to the contract.

Murray’s new contract was signed on Nov. 7 by Former Mayor Lynne Matthews, himself, and City Clerk Sarah Welch. His previous contract was also signed by City Attorney David Levin, who marked the contract as “approved as to form and legality.”

FOX 4 did attempt to contact Murray, Matthews and Dryburgh who could not be reached for comment. Peterman did respond, telling FOX 4 Murray "deserved his contract adjustment and was an excellent city manager." Peterman also said she was not aware of his plans to resign.

The city council will reconsider Murray's severance package at the next meeting in December.

In August, Murray was removed from a downtown bar by the police, after an employee said he wouldn't leave and was acting disorderly. Murray told FOX 4 that was the result of a medical episode.