PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight in the area of 11603 Tamiami Trail, at the Jo El Motel. The call came around 11pm Tuesday night.

Deputies say the scene remains active, but all parties are accounted for, and the public is not in danger.

Fox 4 is on scene will bring you more on air and online as we learn more.