Water park, free parking, convention center: Sunseeker Resort sets new vision

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — New owners, new name, new plans are set for the Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio by Hilton.

Leadership there said they are rolling out a series of changes aimed at boosting bookings, group business and making the waterfront property a more regular destination for locals.

The 785-room resort along Charlotte Harbor was sold last fall by Allegiant Travel Co. to Blackstone Real Estate for $200M, bringing a new operating vision centered on long-term growth.

Water park, free parking, convention center: Sunseeker's new vision

Vince Parrotta is now at the resort's helm as the Vice President and Managing Director.

He's a veteran hotel industry executive who spent 25 years with Four Seasons, most recently as president of hotel operations for the Americas, and also served as chief operating officer at Omni Hotels.

He said when he arrived at the Sunseeker, its foundation was already strong, and the focus now is aligning amenities and programming with demand.

“There’s so much potential here,” Parrotta said. “We’ve always had the product. Now it’s about having the right business plan to get us where we need to be.”

Convention Expansion:

A key part of that strategy is expanding Sunseeker’s group and convention business.

While the property currently has about 60,000 square feet of meeting space, ownership plans to add a 100,000-square-foot convention center to the property.

Parrotta said the additional space will help balance group, leisure and local visitation, with a target occupancy of about 60 to 65 percent. The Sunseeker's December occupancy was at 52 percent.

“When you look at the ratio between meeting space and rooms, we need more meeting space,” he said. “That’s why we’re building the convention center.”

Free Parking:

The resort is also placing a renewed emphasis attracting locals. Changes already underway include free parking for guests dining or attending events, a move Parrotta said came directly from community feedback.

To encourage repeat visits, Sunseeker is rolling out a schedule of weekly events, including trivia nights, live music and tasting events. A dedicated website, now highlights those offerings.

Looking ahead, Parrotta said the resort is also exploring the addition of a water park, though that idea isn't finalized yet.

"We also need a water park," said Parrotta. "A lot of people say, 'do you really need one?' Yeah, because we're not on the beach."

Inside the property, several dining concepts are being refreshed. The former Allegiant-branded sports bar will become the Stadium Club Kitchen and Bar, while Maury’s Steakhouse will transition into “Stretto,” an Italian chop house combining steak, seafood and Italian dishes.

Parrotta said additional restaurant spaces could reopen as business continues to grow.

Parrotta told Fox 4 that the future of the resort is bright.

“If we marry all those things together," he said, “we’re going to have a very successful resort.”

Since Blackstone Real Estate acquired the resort, its been managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, and was added to Hilton's Curio Collection.