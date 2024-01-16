The suspect says he got the idea on Tik Tok. He's now in jail.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After claiming that he planted a gun at a Neighborhood Walmart, a local man is now in jail.

That's according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a bomb threat at the Neighborhood Walmart location on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday, January 12th.

The sheriff's office says the caller told dispatch there was a bomb inside of the location and hung up the phone. Upon calling back, deputies say the caller stated "Tic Toc, Tic Toc" and hung up again.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the phone's owner had left his phone inside of the store's bathroom, and he was able to ping its location.

Security footage, deputies say, showed the owner entering and leaving the bathroom. Investigators also tell us the video also shows the suspect entering and leaving the restroom after the phone's owner left and during the time the 911 call was made.

The sheriff's office arrested Coty Clements after he re-entered the store.

Deputies say Clements admitted to making the call, and referenced similiar pranks on the Tik Tok app.

He's now facing a felony "False Report About Planting Bomb or Weapon of Mass Destruction" charge.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says there was no threat to the public.