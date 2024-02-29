Watch Now
Teens arrested after stealing liquor from multiple Florida stores, deputies say

Charlotte County deputies say they found 50 bottles of liquor in the car the teens were driving.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 29, 2024
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After a month-long string of liquor store thefts in Port Charlotte, four teenagers have been arrested in connection with these crimes.

That's according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say all of the suspects are from St. Petersburg, and have been involved in liquor thefts across the state since at least December 2023 - totaling 19 cases from 16 different agencies.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office says the teens stole liquor from Publix locations in both Venice and North Port.

The report says a heads up from another store - including pictures of the suspects - prompted another Publix store manager in North Port to lock the door before they could enter.

Deputies say the teens were carrying large purses used to steal liquor in previous cases.

The locking of the door, investigators say, sent the suspects running back to their car.

That's when they were confronted by deputies.

While two initially fled, all four were eventually arrested.

Charlotte County deputies say they found 50 bottles of liquor in the car the teens were driving.

Investigators also say they confessed to two open cases in Charlotte County and several other juridictions.

