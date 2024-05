PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Jackpot Zone on Tarpon Boulevard Northwest and US-41.

Deputies tell Fox 4 they are looking for a suspect, but there is no description at this time.

It's not clear what kind of weapon was used or how much was taken from the arcade.

Investigators are looking to obtain video from surveillance cameras. If you have video or know anything about the robbery, call the sheriff's office.