Shooting prompts shelter-in-place warning in Port Charlotte neighborhood

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Deputies are asking people to stay indoors while they search for multiple suspects involved in a shooting.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting in the area of Nomad and Melville roads.

Deputies say they are searching for several subjects who were involved in the incident.

Authorities are asking the public to remain inside and report anything suspicious while the investigation continues.

The scene remains active with multiple law enforcement units responding.

Officials say they will provide an update once more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.