Report: Port Charlotte shooting, stabbing stems from "no parking" decal feud

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A shooting and stabbing at a Port Charlotte Wawa stemmed from a "no parking" decal on a man's vehicle, according to a report.

According to court documents, deputies say a maintenance worker for CRE Consultants had been at a plaza with an auto parts store and Wawa. Fox 4 is not naming the worker because they are a victim of a crime.

While outside checking irrigation, the worker had been approached by the auto parts manager. The manager told the worker a silver Lexus RX had been parked in the parking lot for several days and wanted it gone.

The report says the worker placed a "no parking" decal on the car and started to fill out paperwork.

Shortly after, the worker was approached by Anthony Gooden, coming from the Wawa. The report says Gooden told the worker to remove the sticker, but the worker said it was on private property and it couldn't be there overnight.

Charlotte County Clerk of Court

Documents say Gooden started yelling at the worker, claiming he owned the property. The worker said he would call deputies to sort it out.

The report says as the worker went to grab his phone from his pocket, Gooden pulled a small, folding knife from his pocket and stabbed the worker in the chest, and jaw. As they were fighting on the ground, the report says the worker kicked Gooden off.

The worker, the report says, tried to grab a knife from his pocket.

But, that's when the employee heard his gun fall out instead.

When they both got up, the report says Gooden grabbed the worker's gun and moved towards him. The worker yelled "we're done, we're done," and got into his truck to leave, the report said.

Documents state the worker saw Gooden heads to Wawa and said he turned around to get his truck between Gooden and the people standing around.

It was then, the report says, Gooden shot through the worker's windshield. That's when the worker got a rifle from his backseat, as Gooden started shooting through the back window before shooting in the front again, the report said.

According to deputies, the worker shot back eight times before Gooden ran off. They started shooting at each other again, and the report says the worker shot Gooden twice.

The report says Gooden took off towards the woods and the worker tried to look for him because he believed Gooden "intended to kill him and was concerned that Anthony [Gooden] wanted to harm the innocent bystanders," according to the report.

A witness told deputies they heard two volleys of gunfire between the two men and had to duck into a van to avoid being hit.

When the gunfire stopped, the witness told deputies they went to help the worker.

Deputies say they found Gooden in a wooded lot using a K9 and had flown them both to the hospital.

The worker had been stabbed in the stomach and jaw, and shot in the back.

Deputies say Gooden had been shot at the top of the head, base of the neck, left shoulder, upper chest and another injury to the rib cage.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office charged Gooden with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon into a vehicle, larceny and discharging a firearm in public.

Gooden went in front of a judge on Monday morning and will be back in court for arraignment on November 4.