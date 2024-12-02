Watch Now
Port Charlotte man accused of having child pornography on Xbox

Deputies arrested him at his home while watching the illegal video, CCSO says.
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a Port Charlotte man accused of having child pornography on his Xbox.

Deputies say they got 39 tips between February 2024 and November 2024 about allegations of possessing child pornography. According to CCSO, the investigation led to 58-year-old John De Angelis.

Detectives, along with the FBI, went to his home on Dec. 1 on Newnan Circle in Port Charlotte with a search warrant.

De Angelis says he knew why law enforcement was there and gave them a full confession, detectives say.

"Even while on scene, additional images were located and were live on his device which he had been actively using," CCSO said in a statement. "The suspect was the only person in the home at the time."

De Angelis is in the Charlotte County Jail for multiple counts of possession of child pornography. He's being held without bond.

