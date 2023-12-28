Mother killed in stabbing was a 4th grade teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson confirms the woman killed in a Port Charlotte stabbing was a 4th grade teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda.

Deputies say Jennifer Crumrine was stabbed to death on Tuesday by her son, Connor Crumrine.

"The administrators at Sallie Jones Elementary school notified staff and parents of Ms. Crumrine's passing yesterday," a CCPS spokesperson said in a statement to Fox 4. "The CCPS crisis team along with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care will be on campus next Wednesday to support staff and the following Monday to support students upon their return."

According to the district, Jennifer was a 4th grade teacher.

Court documents say a family member called 911, telling dispatchers Connor stabbed his mother in the neck. She was sent to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries before she died of her injuries.

Deputies arrived and found Connor on top of another family member fighting. Connor had the knife on him, according to the report. When he refused to obey commands, deputies say they tased him.

Connor went to the hospital for a cut to his hand before deputies arrested him for three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two other family members had stab wounds. One was stabbed in the back and another had a cut to their hand.

Through the investigation, deputies say the family had planned on going on a cruise on December 26. The family member told detectives the night before Connor tried to teach them how to get in the fetal position and made statements about “heaven and hell”.

The family member also said Connor made a finger gun gesture towards them.

Due to that, the family said they locked their bedroom doors at night.

The next day, his mother said they would not go on the cruise because they wanted to set up arrangements at a local behavioral health center to get Connor mental help.

When his mother told Connor of her intent, the report says he started procrastinating.

Moments later, while another family member was calling the center about their arrival, they heard Jennifer scream “he’s stabbing me.”

The family member on the phone tried to disarm him before deputies arrived.

Connor had his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.