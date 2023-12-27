Man kills one family member, stabs two others in Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fox 4 is learning more about the investigation in a Port Charlotte home off of Chelsea Court.

According to court documents Fox 4 obtained, Connor Crumrine, 23, is accused of stabbing three family members on December 26. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirms one died.

Fox 4 will not be identifying the family members by name or relationship as they are victims of a crime.

The court documents say a family member called 911, telling dispatchers Crumrine stabbed another family member in the neck. They were sent to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrived and found Crumrine on top of another family member fighting. Crumrine had the knife on him, according to the report. When he refused to obey commands, deputies say they tased him.

Crumrine went to the hospital for a cut to his hand before deputies arrested him for three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two other family members had stab wounds. One was stabbed in the back and another had a cut to their hand.

Through the investigation, deputies say the family had planned on going on a cruise on December 26. The family member told detectives the night before Crumrine tried to teach them how to get in the fetal position and made statements about “heaven and hell”.

The family member also said Crumrine made a finger gun gesture towards them.

Due to that, the family said they locked their bedroom doors at night.

The next day, a family member said they would not go on the cruise because they wanted to set up arrangements at a local behavioral health center to get Crumrine mental help.

When the family member told Crumrine of their intent, the family member says he started procrastinating.

Moments later, while another family member was calling the center about their arrival, they heard the other family member scream “he’s stabbing me.”

The family member on the phone tried to disarm him before deputies arrived.

Crumrine had his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.