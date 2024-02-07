Girl, 11, threatens to kill would-be suitor of classroom crush, deputies say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies arrested an 11-year-old Murdock Middle School student for allegedly bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill another girl for flirting with her boyfriend.

Deputies say a school resource officer at the Port Charlotte school was alerted to a notebook left in a class on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Inside the notebook, CCSO says it detailed a plan to hurt another student.

The SRO identified the 11-year-old as the owner of the notebook and asked to speak with her.

During questioning, deputies say she said the notebook was her. She told deputies she planned on killing another student due to them reportedly flirting with the 11-year-old's boyfriend. Deputies went through her bag, and said they found a five-inch steak knife.

CCSO talked to others and one witness said on Jan. 29, the 11-year-old allegedly showed the witness her notebook, saying how she wanted to kidnap someone, then kill them and their family.

That same witness told deputies the intended victim's name wasn't in the book, but based on previous conversations, deputies say the witness knew who it was. They told deputies the other student is "flirting with everybody's boyfriend and is causing a lot of trouble in school."

According to the witness, this prompted the 11-year-old and the other student to have an argument in the hallway days later. When this happened, the witness said they physically held the 11-year-old back.

The 11-year-old is facing two charges: bringing a weapon on school grounds and written threat to kill.

Journey Little was placed under arrest and charged with two felony counts: bringing a weapon on school grounds and written threat to kill.