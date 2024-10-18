Florida Panthers to host 'Pink in the Rink' game for breast cancer awareness

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are hosting the organization’s third annual Pink in the Rink game at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 19, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

According to the organization, the event aims to “honor those who have battled breast cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.”

“Please join us and support in any way you can, sharing your story, wearing pink, or sharing a message with individuals who need to hear it,” said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito in a press release. “Let’s fight together.”

Throughout October, the Panthers have sold breast cancer awareness merchandise. Proceeds from seats sold in the SeatGeek Terrace, and funds raised from specialty Pink in the Rink jersey auctions will benefit the Promise Fund, a non-profit working to provide early detection, screening and treatment for breast cancer.

“We are both humbled and honored to partner with our hometown Stanley Cup Championship team,” said Nancy Brinker, Promise Fund Founder in a press release.

During the game, the team will honor 10-year U.S. Army Veteran Kenyetta Royal, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Prior to the Pink in the Rink game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 6 p.m., American Cancer Society will host their ‘Making Strides of Broward County’ walk starting at 8 a.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

