Here's how can you watch the Florida Panthers on FOX 4

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today the free, over-the-air broadcast programming for locally aired games for the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions, featuring all non-nationally exclusive regular-season contests and an all-new weekly ‘Primetime Panthers’ show presenting behind-the-scenes stories, community highlights and features.

For the 2024-25 season, Scripps Sports will broadcast four of Florida’s eight preseason games in addition to 70 regular-season games. Game coverage will include 30-minute pre- and-postgame shows and in-depth intermission studio reports and will debut with a special pre-game show ahead of the Oct. 8 home opener at Amerant Bank Arena.

Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Sept. 27 at Carolina Hurricanes

Sept. 28 v. Carolina Hurricanes

Sept. 30 v. Tampa Bay Lightning

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning

All Scripps programming can be found on the Broward/Miami Dade home of the Panthers, WSFL, channel 39. In Palm Beach County, fans can watch Panthers games on WHDT, channel 9 and in Fort Myers, WFTX, channel 36.3. Streaming information will follow.

‘Primetime Panthers’ will debut on Oct. 3 on WSFL and air every Wednesday all season with hockey features, community stories and more.

The Florida Panthers broadcast features Steve Goldstein on play-by-play, Randy Moller as color analyst and Katie Engleson as rinkside reporter. Jessica Blaylock will host intermission coverage as well as the pre- and postgame shows alongside analyst and Panthers alumni Ed Jovanovski.

Goldstein returns as the longtime voice of the Panthers, entering his 18th season as Florida’s play-by-play announcer and 20th season overall calling Panthers games. Goldstein won the 2019 NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, Florida award and received the 2022 Emmy award for NHL play by play.

Moller enters his sixth season as color analyst for the Panthers. He has been a member of Florida’s broadcast team for the last 24 years, serving in a variety of capacities including radio analyst and television host. An NHL alum of 13 seasons, Moller played for the Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres before finishing his professional career with the Panthers in 1994-95, compiling 225 points (45-180-225) and 1,692 penalty minutes over 815 games.

Engleson moves into her third season as the rinkside reporter. She previously spent four years in Dallas, Texas, as a host and reporter with Bally Sports Southwest covering the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Texas Rangers, earning three Emmy nominations.

Blaylock enters her 10th season covering the Panthers. She also works as the in-game reporter for Miami Marlins television broadcasts. Blaylock has served in various roles for ESPN and FOX Sports Florida/Bally Sports Florida.

Jovanovski will be in his sixth season on Panthers broadcasts. A veteran of over 1,000 NHL games and 18 seasons, Jovanovski skated in seven campaigns for the Panthers and served as the sixth captain in franchise history in 2012-13 and 2013-14. The five-time NHL All-Star also represented Canada on the international stage throughout his career, earning gold medals at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the 2005 IIHF World Championship and the 1995 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

