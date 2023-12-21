Deputies shut down two illegal casino-style businesses in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says it shut down two illegal casino-style gambling businesses following a lengthy investigation.

On Wednesday morning, deputies served a search warrant inside both of the businesses. Sheriff Bill Prummell said they took 196 illegal gaming machines and a large amount of cash.

The investigation started after the sheriff's office sent out two notices to the gaming establishments, warning them of the illegal activity. Prummell says both of the businesses, owned by the same people, continued to stay open.

Prummell says they took a deeper dive and started to follow the money along with subpoena bank records.

It's not clear if they have charged anyone with a crime, but Prummell says the investigation is still ongoing.