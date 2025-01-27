Claims of infidelity lead to deadly shooting in Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a Port Charlotte man for shooting and killing his wife. The man told deputies he had suspected his wife of cheating two months prior to her death.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to a 911 from the suspect, 46-year-old Rogelio Prestol. He admitted to dispatchers he shot and killed his wife, Jhesandra Prestol, according to a police report.

Deputies arrived to the home on Holtville Avenue in the South Gulf Cove neighborhood and found the woman dead on the walkway near the front door.

Investigators talked to Prestol, who said about two months before the shooting, he started to suspect his wife was cheating on him. Prestol said he checked internet logs on their WiFi and told deputies he learned that Jhesandra had been talking to someone on TikTok and Telegram.

When he confronted her, the police report obtained by Fox 4 says Jhesandra wished to get a divorce.

He told deputies he had become concerned his wife was sending money to the person she was allegedly talking to. When Prestol confronted Jhesandra the night of the deadly shooting, the report says he demanded her to unlock her phone to show the bank account.

When his wife refused, the report says he got his gun and pointed it at Jhesandra in hopes of scaring her into opening it.

The report says Prestol's son confronted them, and pled with the woman to comply.

Moments later, deputies say Prestol's wife climbed out the window, which is when the report says Prestol started firing from the room.

Investigators say he went to the front porch where he continued to shoot "until he ran out of ammunition."

Prestol told deputies he did not try to help Jhesandra because he "knew she was dead."

The report states Prestol called his brother, telling him repeatedly he just killed his wife and wanted to kill himself. He also asked his brother to come pick up Prestol's children.

His brother, deputies say, convinced Prestol not to die by suicide and call 911 instead. As he called 911, the report says he put the gun on the counter and took out the magazine.

Deputies arrested Prestol for second-degree murder. The report says the children were not hurt.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies at (941) 627-6000.