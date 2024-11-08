CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the latest data from the FWC Red Tide Current Status map, ride tide is no longer detected in Charlotte County waters.

Although low populations have been found nearby to the south of the county in Cayo Palau and Boca Grande, samples taken from Charlotte County have been clear of the bacteria.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the current red tide status of Charlotte County:

Charlotte County waters test negative for red tide ahead of Veteran's Day

“We are not seeing anything that is of immediate major concern, but you know things change from day to day,” said Brandon Moody, Charlotte County Water Quality Manager.

In late October low concentrations of red tide were found near Placida and other areas of the county. Moody said east blowing winds could be helping keep the bacteria away from the coastline.

“We are benefiting right now I think in large part from the winds which are continuing to blow east,” said Moody. “As long as that continues, that will play a role in helping keep the bloom that we believe is offshore, offshore.”

Moody also said that preliminary data has suggested that Hurricanes Helene and Milton did not introduce as many nutrients that feed red tide as Hurricane Ian did, which could help explain the low to zero populations of the bacteria found in the county.

“What data we have received thus far, especially in terms of bacteria levels after the event, in things like oxygen demand from things like bacteria action is definitely lower, in some cases dramatically lower than what we saw after Ian,” said Moody. “So we have a little bit of data that implies that based on what we are seeing so far that these hurricanes didn’t quite have the level of impact on the water quality in the surrounding area that Ian did.”

Moody said that the impact of the small presence of red tide that has been found in the county remains minimal, despite some anecdotal reports of fish kills and respiratory irritation. He said you are unlikely to run into any red tide while out on the water at the moment, and that he wouldn’t change his plans to avoid the water during this Veteran’s Day weekend.

Fox 4. Dead fish in Lemon Bay.

“I would personally not be changing my plans if I was looking for a day on the water over the course of this weekend,” said Moody.

Sampling and water testing will continue and results can be found by CLICKING HERE.