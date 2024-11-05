Low levels of red tide found near Charlotte County coast

Water sample results show that red tide has been found near the shores of Charlotte County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Samples taken from an area near Manasota Key and Placida show ‘low (>10,000-100,000) populations of red tide present.

While samples taken in late October showed a concentrated red tide bloom off the county’s coast, several fish kills were observed and respiratory irritation was reported.

Fox 4. Dead fish in Lemon Bay.

“It was a scare for a couple days, I mean we had a few days of pretty good fish kills,” said Capt. Ed Glorioso ofWicked Hooks Fishing.

Despite the mild presence of red tide confirmed near Placida, Glorioso said he hasn’t noticed much of an impact on the water or fish population.

“We had that one little scare and it lasted two or three days and then it kind of pushed out,” said Glorioso. “Luckily we have had these big east winds that have helped push everything out and keep it out, so this year so far it's been better than anticipated.”

Fox 4. Placida Harbor.

Brandon Moody, the county’s Water Quality Manager noted that he was hopeful the nutrients that feed red tide blooms were not as plentiful in the water after Hurricane Milton than they have been after past storms, like Hurricane Ian.

“That's our hope is that the amount of nutrients that were fueling red tide blooms post Ian are not, hopefully not present post Milton,” said Moody.

Despite the impacts being minimal at the moment, Glorioso, a member of Captains for Clean Water, told Fox 4 that he advocates for improved water management around future hurricanes.

"We have had such an influx of people moving in, but the way we handle our water has mostly been the same," said Glorioso. "So, we really need to get in a look at how we are managing our water during these storms, before and after these storms, to really save us from having an issue all over again."