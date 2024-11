PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Her name is Paige and she was last seen around 3 p.m. near Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and jeans.

If you know where Paige is, call CCSO at 941-639-0013.