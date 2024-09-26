Charlotte County residents prepare for the worst ahead of Helene

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Helene is headed our way and evacuation orders are already in place for several areas of Charlotte County.

Two shelters in Port Charlotte opened on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Helene making impact.

Locations of the shelters can be found here:

The shelters are pet-friendly and open to anyone evacuating or who feels unsafe during the storm.

Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk and Bella Line spent Wednesday on Manasota Key in Englewood speaking with residents who said they were going to weather the storms.

“Replacing a window is much more expensive than the four hours it takes me to put the shutters up. I’d rather be prepared. Worst case scenario if nothing happens, it takes me four hours to take them down and that’s it," said Rob Bissell, the owner of Encore Home Inspections.

There are evacuation orders for the following areas:



Barrier Islands

Low-lying areas and flood prone areas along the coast, canals, and rivers

Manufactured homes

Any homes that may not withstand high winds.

