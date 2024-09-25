CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners and Office of Emergency Management are preparing the county for whatever tropical storm Helene will bring.

On Tuesday morning, commissioners unanimously voted to declare a local state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Charlotte County's storm preparation ahead of Helene:

Charlotte County orders evacuations, opens shelters prior to Helene impacts

“The local state of emergency puts in place certain conditions that help us do emergency purchases,” said Brain Gleason, Charlotte County Communications Director. “So if we need to bring a fuel load shipped in, if we need other equipment coming in to handle debris clean ups or rescues, those things don’t have to go out to bid you can just go to a vendor that you know has it for purchases.”

The Office of Emergency Management also issued evacuation orders for the county’s barrier islands, low-lying areas, and people living in manufactured or mobile homes. According to Patrick Fuller, Director of Emergency Management, the evacuations were ordered because the county is expecting 3-6 inches of rain, 3-5 feet of storm surge and tropical storm force winds.

“Once those winds reach tropical storm force strength, you don’t have emergency services, our fire departments, our EMS crews, our local law enforcement aren't able to respond,” said Fuller. “If you decide not to evacuate from an area that may be receiving water in the form of storm surge coastal flooding then you run the risk of not having any assistance coming to your aid until those winds die down.”

Despite the evacuation orders, some Englewood locals told Fox 4 they won't be evacuating for the storm.

"I’m going to stay because I work at a place that they really need to stay open," said George Galanopoulos. "I've got water, canned food, propane, I have all that stuff. Batteries, candles, you name it, if you’ve been here long enough you’ve been through the routine.”

Fox 4. People on Englewood Beach enjoyed the sunshine before impacts from Helene.

For those who are evacuating, the county will open two pet-friendly shelters that anyone who feels unsafe during the storm can use. Shelters will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday and are located at 23400 Harold Ave., and 23300 Quasar Blvd. in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Public Schools announced schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the incoming storm.