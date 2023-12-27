Watch Now
Charlotte County deputies need your help finding a suspect from a domestic incident

Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 27, 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for 46-year-old Fidel Fletcher in connection to a domestic incident in Port Charlotte.

On Tuesday night, deputies responded to a home on Cellini Avenue. It's not clear what happened, but the sheriff's office told Fox 4 one person went to the hospital for medical treatment.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says it's unknown if Fletcher is armed. However, they want the community to know to not engage with Fletcher in any way for safety reasons.

If you see Fletcher, you're asked to call police immediately. You can also submit an anonymous tip through CCSO's app.

