Charlotte County deputies arrest man accused of killing grandfather two months ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies have arrested the grandson of a man found dead in his driveway three days after Christmas.

The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Joshua Nareau is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his grandfather, James S. Khoury, on December 28, 2023.

Deputies say once the investigation went forward, Nareau became a person of interest. The sheriff's office say Khoury was shot to death at 8432 Matecumbe Rd in the South Gulf Cove community, which is near Englewood.

When they began to gather evidence, deputies say they determined the murder weapon to be a rifle. However, detectives did not have a lot to work with.

Deputies say they had no known witnesses or security cameras around, but say they were able to develop many leads, which pointed to Nareau as a person of interest. The grandson was also at the scene when deputies first got to Khoury's house.

Though it's not clear what evidence was found at the scene, CCSO says they sent it to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for testing.

The evidence, along with other pieces to the investigation, led CCSO to the arrest of Nareau, according to deputies. It's not known what the motive was behind the alleged killing.

The sheriff's office arrest Nareau on Feb. 15 and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail.