Charlotte Co. priest arrested on multiple counts of capital sexual battery

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a priest has been arrested on multiple counts of capital sexual battery connected to his past work in Iowa.

CCSO

The sheriff's office says its Major Case Unit worked with the Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to arrest Leo P. Riley, 68, at his Port Charlotte home on Wednesday.

Deputies say the Dubuque Police Department developed probable cause for five counts of capital sexual battery within their jurisdiction.

CCSO says Riley was a past priest at the Resurrection Church in Dubuque, Iowa. In Charlotte County, he was a Priest at Saint Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte in the early 2000’s, and is currently assigned to San Antonio Catholic Church which is also in Port Charlotte.

Riley was located, arrested, and transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.