Bicyclist killed in Charlotte County crash; driver arrested for leaving scene

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash happened on Saturday on US-41 in Charlotte County as a bicyclist attempted to cross Collingswood Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a white Ford Ranger collided with the person on the bike.

The front of the Ford Ranger collided with bicyclist, and the rider came to rest in the center lane of northbound US-41, investigators say.

FHP says a private ambulance was traveling behind the Ford Ranger when the crash happened.

The ambulance subsequently collided with the victim.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Following the collision, the driver of the Ford Ranger fled - prompting an investigation.

The vehicle and driver were later located at a house.

The truck was impounded and the driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The investigation is ongoing.

