61-year-old bicyclist hit by SUV in Port Charlotte has life-threatening injuries

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating crash that left a 61-year-old Punta Gorda bicyclist critically injured.
According to FHP, a 77-year-old Punta Gorda driver was turning right onto US-41 from Hancock Avenue Monday evening.
The female bicyclist was in a crosswalk and troopers say the driver failed to yield before hitting thebi cyclist.
Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP says the woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The crash is under investigation.