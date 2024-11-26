61-year-old bicyclist hit by SUV in Port Charlotte has life-threatening injuries

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating crash that left a 61-year-old Punta Gorda bicyclist critically injured.

According to FHP, a 77-year-old Punta Gorda driver was turning right onto US-41 from Hancock Avenue Monday evening.

The female bicyclist was in a crosswalk and troopers say the driver failed to yield before hitting thebi cyclist.

Lt. Greg Bueno with FHP says the woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation.