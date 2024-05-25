4-year-old shoots 2-year-old in Port Charlotte, deputies say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old in Port Charlotte.

Deputies say a 4-year-old shot the toddler in a home on Saturday morning around 9:30 on Pulaski Street, near Orlando and Midway boulevards.

The child was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. CCSO says their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives with CCSO's Major Crimes Unit says it appears the shooting is accidental, and a parent was home during the shooting and cooperating with law enforcement.

A sergeant at the scene told Fox 4 detectives are in the house gathering evidence.

CCSO says Florida Department of Children & Families has been contacted and a search warrant has been signed by the State Attorney's Office to enable detectives to further their investigation.

It's not clear how the child got access to the firearm and if the adults will face charges.

CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell released a statement on the shooting saying:

“This is a terrible incident, but I am thankful that the injury is not life-threatening. As my detectives continue to investigate, I want to remind all gun owners in Charlotte County to double and triple check that your firearms are stored safely, especially if there are children in the home. Let’s all do our part to protect our vulnerable ones.”

