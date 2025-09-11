'Would've done it again tomorrow:' Caretaker who saved paralyzed client in house fire passes away

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Southwest Florida caretaker who shielded her paralyzed client during an Upper Captiva house fire has died, according to the family.

Sandra Patton died Saturday after spending weeks in the hospital. As Fox 4 reported earlier, Patton tried to shield her client, Richard Taylor, during the Aug. 13 house fire. Eventually, construction workers pulled them from the home.

"She showed incredible, unbelievable bravery, and she saved my husband's life," said Anne-Caroline Taylor, Richard's wife.

Both were badly burned in the fire and spent the last several weeks at the HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton, until Patton passed away.

"She didn't do it for fame. She didn't do it for money," said Loretta Slocum, Patton's daughter. "She did it because that was someone she loved, and she would've done it again tomorrow."

Loretta Slocum Sandra Patton, left, with her daughter Loretta Slocum, right. Loretta said she always considered her mom to be a hero.

The Taylor's spent time between their home on Upper Captiva and Atlanta. Richard Taylor, a former OBGYN, was partially paralyzed after a stroke last year. In May, Patton started working with the couple, and instantly hit it off.

"I had no idea we were going to meet this angel who just made everything work, and everything wonderful," Anne-Caroline said.

Anne-Caroline Taylor Anne-Caroline Taylor, left, and Richard Taylor, right, lived in the Upper Captiva home that caught fire. Anne-Taylor credits Sandra Patton saved her husband's life.

Patton helped take care of Richard throughout the summer. The Taylor's were supposed to head back to Atlanta after labor day. But Patton was so caring, they decided to stay in Florida indefinitely, Anne-Caroline said.

Before moving to Southwest Florida, Patton served as a firefighter and EMT in Ohio. Her daughter, Slocum, said she always considered her mom a hero.

Patton never missed a football game, band practice, or birthday. And Patton's cooking, including her signature potato salad and stuffing, helped keep the fire station fed.

"She loved everyone and everything," Slocum said. "She never met any strangers."

Patton made the most of living in Florida, going to the beach, fishing, and spending time with her family. Patton also took care of her husband of 43 years, Oscar, who uses a walker. Oscar suffers from COPD and is on oxygen.

Loretta Slocum Sandra Patton with her husband, Oscar. Sandra took care of her husband, who is on oxygen and uses a walker to get around.

Comfort Keepers, the company Patton worked for, organized a GoFundMe shortly after she was hospitalized. So far, the GoFundMe has raised almost $40,000, with a $50,000 goal.

"She'd help you if she didn't even know you," said Dawn Pudlin, general manager of Comfort Keepers. "Special heart, that's the truth."

Patton also loved to fish. Anne-Caroline said she is helping put together the first annual 'Sandra Patton Fishing Tournament' to benefit the Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Department.

If there's a silver lining, Slocum said the fire helped bring the two families closer together. Richard and Sandra were right across the hall from each other at the Bradenton burn center. Both Slocum and Taylor said they've leaned on each other for support during the ordeal.

Richard is still in in the intensive care unit. Anne-Caroline said he could move to a long-term care hospital before eventually coming back home.

Slocum said her mother's heroic actions were simply part of who she was. She's heard from people across Southwest Florida who expressed support through phone calls, texts, and cards - including some of Patton's former clients.

"I'm so thankful that the people of Southwest Florida — that she called home — was able to meet my mom and know my mom like I did," Slocum said.

