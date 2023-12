If you live on Pine Island, local leaders say they want your input regarding changes to roadways in your area.

Do you have suggestions on ways to improve traffic flow and cut down on delays at the intersection of Pine Island and Stringfellow Roads?

Lee County says it's has evaluated that intersection's operations and costs for existing conditions, traffic signals and roundabouts.

But, they want to hear from you.

Click here to leave your comments.

Monday, December 18th, is the deadline.