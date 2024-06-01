St. James City home heavily damaged in Friday night fire

ST. JAME CITY, Fla. — A St. James City home is heavily damaged after a house fire Friday night.

Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District says the call came in around 10pm with all pine island units dispatched to the fire. When they arrived, crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage of the two-story residence.

The occupants and their dog safely evacuated the home. As for the residents' cats, firefighters rescued all three from the fire. The home's garage received heavy damage from the fire and upstairs from heat and smoke.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.