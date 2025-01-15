Rising environmental leader, Calusa Waterkeeper Captain Codty Pierce passes away at 36

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Southwest Florida is morning the loss of Calusa Waterkeeper Captain Codty Pierce who passed unexpectedly on Monday.

Pierce was known as a rising environmental leader and advocate, who was committed to protecting the waters of Southwest Florida.

Growing up in Southwest Florida, Pierce was a long-time resident of Pine Island. In his free time, he loved to fish and had a passion for rising reptiles.

You might have seen pierce on right here on Fox 4, raising awareness of various environmental issues affecting Lee County and the rest of Southwest Florida.

Calusa Waterkeeper Executive Director Connie Ramos-Williams says in a statement:

There is no one who met or knew Codty who did not immediately feel the warmth of his spirit, his infectious enthusiasm, and his deep love for the natural world he worked so hard to protect.

Codty Pierce was 36.