Pine Island nonprofit that's always helping others needs your help with funding

ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — Every day for nearly a month the Greater Pine Island Alliance, a nonprofit group of islanders helping others, has been helping muck and gut homes after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Over the month, Fox 4's Bella Line has brought us stories of our neighbors who are going through the unthinkable.

"We're over 200 separate and unique households that are in need of assistance on Pine Island," said Erin Lollar Lambert, Executive Director of the Greater Pine Island Alliance.

After one of Bella's stories on the island with a St. James City resident who lost her home, she's got some good news.

"Today's my first day back!" said Teresa Shattuck, Navigator for the Greater Pine Island Alliance. "I am absolutely thrilled to be able to make contact with my old clients and now new with Helene and Milton."

The alliance lost its funding in September but now after Fox 4's story, they got the money from Americare to hire Teresa back.

Now, she's helping her clients get their lives back while she still tries to clean up hers.

"They were so thrilled to hear I was back because I know their whole story, and I know their needs, so we just pick up and keep moving forward," said Shattuck.

However, funding is still an issue especially after unexpectedly being hit by two hurricanes.

"It is overwhelming and it is daunting between FEMA, insurance, dodgy contractors, and what actually needs to be done to assess the situation," said Lollar Lambert.

As of now, the money for Teresa's position will run out in five months and the need will continue after that, along with getting other staff positions funded.

"The other thing we obviously need and use is some of these smaller donations of cash so we can go buy different supplies because no two survivors have the same type of damage," said Lollar Lambert.

For more information on how you can help the clean-up efforts, click here.