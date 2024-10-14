ST JAMES CITY, Fla. — Furniture and debris are once again lining the streets on Pine Island.

Fox 4's Bella Line was on Matlacha when Milton brought storm surge and a tornado that ripped through the island.

Now, neighbors are banding together in the long, ongoing clean-up effort.

Watch Bella's full report below.

Pine Islanders unite after Hurricane Milton brings devastation to the community

"They were telling me how high, and then I knew that I didn't have a chance here," said Teresa Shattuck, a St James City resident.

A feeling the Pine Island community knows all too well.

After Hurricane Milton brought a tornado, strong winds, and water into people's homes, many islanders are back to square one.

"It just takes time and finding people to help you get whole again," said Shattuck.

Although Shattuck lives by herself, she says she is not alone in this rebuilding effort.

"I couldn't have gotten as far as I have without my family and friends," said Shattuck.

Many people now have to decide whether or not they are going to stay on the island, and potentially have to do this all over again.

"A lot of our volunteers were impacted, but are still showing up every day to help those who are further in distress," said Erin Lollar-Lambert, Greater Pine Island Alliance.

Teresa Shattuck is one of those volunteers who has helped people for nearly a year get back on their feet, and now it's her turn to get that support.

"We were always a close-knit island, but after Ian, the fellowship, the unity, it was just amazing," said Shattuck. "During that time, I was able to help a lot of clients return back to their homes, and unfortunately, I just happened to be a survivor as well, and will need that help now."

Lollar-Lambert says the Greater Pine Island Alliance has helped thousands of Pine Island residents get their homes back.

With Ian, Helene, and Milton over the course of just two years, the need has been constant.

"Places that didn't flood with Helene flooded with this storm, and vice versa, places that took a lot of flooding with Helene did not get nearly as much water. So, it was a very confusing, very bizarre storm that hit our community," said Lollar-Lambert.

Erin says the nonprofit needs help to keep supporting people.

She says they're asking for donations and volunteer labor.

To find out more information on how you can help, click here.