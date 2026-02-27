MATLACHA TURNS 100: Local reflects on a century of color and old Florida charm

MATLACHA, Fla. — A colorful fishing island off the coast of Southwest Florida is marking a major milestone this year — and a man who has lived there for decades said he hopes the next 100 years look a lot like the last.

Matlacha, a small island community that Lee County documents say was once known as Harrsenville, is celebrating its centennial this year.

Museum of the Islands Squatter shack on Matlacha

Fox 4's Bella Line sat down with Mike Shevlin, a local realtor who has called the island home since the 1970s, to talk about how Matlacha has changed — and what he hopes stays the same.

A spokesperson for Lee County sent this from the historic designation report to Line:

Lee County An excerpt from the historic designation report sent to Fox 4 by a Lee County spokesperson

Shevlin has watched the island weather hurricanes and rapid growth, all while holding onto its identity as a charming piece of old Florida. He shared photographs from decades past, when the island looked far different from the vibrant destination it is today.

"I bought a little building over here in Matlacha, actually, I rented it, and I wanted it to look islandy," said Shevlin. "I decided I would paint my building Mojave Red."

Mike Shevlin Mike Shevlin's business that he painted red

Shevlin said he was one of the first business owners on the island to paint his building a bold, vibrant color.

"It was a big eyesore, for sure, when you came into Matlacha, because it was, it just hit you right when you came in. Well, it was really good for business, because everyone saw me," Shevlin said.

Today, it is nearly impossible to find a building on the island that is not painted in a bright, eye-catching color.

Shevlin also pointed to what's now the Matlacha Drawbridge that has changed over the century.

Museum of the Islands Matlacha bridge connecting the island to the mainland

As the island marks 100 years, Shevlin said his wish for the next century is simple — that Matlacha does not change too much.

"Hopefully we maintain this look, because it's kind of cool, and I think it helps the businesses. Esthetically, it's old Florida, and it's just a wonderful place to be," Shevlin said.

The Matlacha Civic Association is celebrating the centennial with a gala. Click here for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.