MATLACHA, Fla. — Free money, sounds great, doesn't it? Well, the Red Cross is giving away financial assistance for some people effected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The need for help is still great on Pine Island and Matlacha.

"Every piece of my furniture was thrown out, all my appliances burnt out, probably what I got on is maybe the one or two outfits I saved in a bag,” said Leslie Desjarlais, Bokeelia resident.

HURRICANE HELP: Local organization spreads word about assistance programs

Fox 4 first introduced you to Desjarlais a few weeks after Milton and like her neighbors in Bokeelia, she is working to rebuild her home.

Until Tuesday, she had no idea the Red Cross was helping people like her.

"I would not have known about it if it hadn't been for the Greater Pine Island Alliance,” said Desjarlais.

Co-director of the alliance, Erin Lollar-Lambert, says when a community like this is consumed with rebuilding their lives after a storm, not everyone knows or remembers what help is available to them.

"Everyone has been so busy, the Red Cross has had a challenge getting hold of our local survivors,” said Lollar-Lambert. "We all receive phone calls all day, every day that we do not recognize. So, just because the Red Cross has been trying to call and reach out doesn't mean that message is getting through.”

So, the alliance is helping to spread that message, to a community that's dealing with damage from three hurricanes in two years.

"Some may just need a little bit here and a little bit there. Others, as we know, are still living in their cars and campers and tents, so every little bit helps,” said Lollar-Lambert.

The Red Cross was on the island with the GPIA walking survivors through how they can get free money through their financial assistance program.

"If there's an open case somewhere, the system by no fault of its own, the algorithm might kick you out, saying you already have an open case. If there was a case that wasn't closed from Ian, that's something that these people can help navigate and get through,” said Lollar-Lambert.

The applications are due by Friday, December 20. Click here for more information or visit the Greater Pine Island Alliance Facebook page.