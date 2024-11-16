'I want to cry:' Bokeelia woman gets JROTC help to clean home after hurricanes

BOKEELIA, Fla. — Sometimes we forget that some of you are still cleaning up after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

However, some JROTC cadets at Mariner High School haven't forgotten. They dedicated part of their weekend to cleaning up a volunteer's home in Bokeelia.

Victoria Scott JROTC cadets at Mariner High School helped clean a home that got severely damaged by the recent storms.

Those cadets met with The Greater Pine Island Alliance to clean up flood damage on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They did everything from sweeping to mopping to cleaning. It's part of their community service project.

Cadets told FOX 4's Victoria Scott the goal is to make the house livable again.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

JROTC cadets help Bokeelia resident clean her home after storms

"This is a local community that needs it," said First Battalion Commander at JROTC Mariner High School Andy Seeley. "They got hit by two hurricanes now. One of our members Leslie over here, she's been giving back to the community rather than helping herself right now. We are here to help her get back to her normal life."

Volunteer Leslie Desjarlais has owned her place in Bokeelia for three decades.

Past storms didn't touch it until Helene and Milton came along.

"I wouldn't even know what to do, and this organization, The Greater Pine Island Alliance, has been there from the beginning for me," Desjarlais said. "I want to cry. Now we got these kids. Oh my God; it means a lot."

The cadets said they'll be in Bokeelia every Saturday until no one on the island needs any more help.

Reach out to The Greater Pine Island Alliance if you need help or would like to volunteer.