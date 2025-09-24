HOT HOUSING MARKET: What's going on right now in Matlacha?

MATLACHA, Fla. — A realtor says the Matlacha housing market is experiencing its strongest activity since Hurricane Ian.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the realtor about the recent shift:

Char Seuffert, a real estate agent with ReMax Sunshine on Matlacha, said the waterfront community has seen more market activity in the past 30 days than in the previous three years combined.

"In the last 30 days or so, we have seen for the first time in three years, some really positive movement. We have people that maybe were on the fence reaching out," Seuffert said.

Seuffert says the MLS shows 27 new listings, 17 pending sales and 16 sold properties in the past 30 days between Pine Island and Matlacha - unusual activity for the typically slower off-season period.

Seuffert believes recent negative national coverage calling Cape Coral the worst housing market has actually driven people to her business.

"We had some really negative publicity about Cape Coral, which, personally, I think was inaccurate, but that actually got a lot of people picking up the phone and calling us. Our market is pretty much 30% down for pricing," Seuffert said.

Homeowner Whitney Hall, who has his waterfront property listed for sale, remains optimistic about the island's future as some damaged homes will be demolished soon and the community continues rebuilding efforts.

"I think every year that goes by and we don't have another major hurricane, you know, slap into us, then I think that's better for us," Hall said.

