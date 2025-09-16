'We can't move forward': Lee County gives green light to demolish Ian damaged homes on Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — Lee County commissioners have approved a contractor to demolish 28 unsafe structures in the county, including some on Matlacha, marking a significant step forward in the community's recovery from Hurricane Ian nearly three years after the devastating storm.

The structures, deemed unsafe following Hurricane Ian, have remained standing as constant reminders of the destruction that changed the area forever.

"It's depressing you see and are reminded of the devastation of several hurricanes," said Carol Scott, president of the Matlacha Civic Association.

Scott said the demolition approval represents progress for the community that has been waiting to move forward.

"We can't move forward into new construction or new development until those buildings come down," Scott said. "All of this waiting, and now we see it's coming to an end."

The lengthy delay has frustrated many locals trying to recover from the storm that took so much from their community.

"We're not asking for an overnight fix, but three years come on," said Kathleen Walsh, a Matlacha homeowner and member of the Lee County Historic Preservation Board.

Walsh said she feels the community has been ignored during the recovery process, which has impacted local businesses and tourism.

"When you have people driving through this to get to Blue Dog or to get to Yucatan or get to our shops, they feel Matlacha is destroyed. 'I don't want to go out there. It's never coming back,' and that's not correct. We are going to fight tooth and nail to bring Matlacha back," Walsh said.

Lee County will place the cost of demolition as a lien on the affected properties. If the lien remains unpaid after two years, the county could pursue legal action against property owners.

"While the process is lengthy, it was intentionally thorough to ensure due process for property owners and the proper procurement of a qualified contractor. All required legal notices were issued," the county said in a statement.

Walsh emphasized the urgency of removing the damaged structures.

"They're a safety hazard. They're a health hazard," Walsh said.

The county requires demolition to be completed within 30 days of permit issuance, though it remains unclear when permits will be filed.

The list of unsafe structures includes:

1. 11220 Bombay Ln, Fort Myers FL 33908

2. 11533 Island Ave, Matlacha FL 33993

3. 142 Evergreen Rd, North Fort Myers FL 33903

4. 1447 Scenic St, Lehigh Acres FL 33936

5. 15200 School St, Fort Myers FL 33908

6. 15251 Straight St, Fort Myers FL 33908

7. 15256 School St, Fort Myers FL 33908

8. 15381 Will Lew Ln, Fort Myers FL 33908

9. 17364 Knight Dr, Fort Myers FL 33967

10. 18573 Tampa Rd, Fort Myers FL 33967

11. 19710 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers FL 33908

12. 2069 Flowers Dr, Fort Myers FL 33907

13. 2225 Sunrise Blvd, Fort Myers FL 33907

14. 3004 6th St SW, Lehigh Acres FL 33976

15. 325 Monterey St, North Fort Myers FL 33903

16. 3662 Sabal Springs Blvd, North Fort Myers FL 33917

17. 402 Center Rd, Fort Myers FL 33907

18. 405 Canton Ave, Lehigh Acres FL 33972

19. 416 Miramar Rd, Fort Myers FL 33905

20. 4204-4206 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha FL 33993

21. 4220 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha FL 33993

22. 4537 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers FL 33905

23. 4883 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers FL 33905

24. 5091 Sandpiper Dr, Saint James City FL 33956

25. 523 Potter Ave S, Lehigh Acres FL 33974

26. 537 Oakfield Ave S, Lehigh Acres FL 33974

27. 6453 Park Rd, Fort Myers FL 33908

28. 8937 Andover St, Fort Myers FL 33907

