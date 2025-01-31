CONNECTING THE COAST: FDOT takes new steps to speed up construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge

MATLACHA, Fla. — People in Southwest Florida can expect construction on the Little Pine Island Bridge to finish soon.

FDOT said it will start having crews work at night, in addition to the daytime shifts. They're also adding more staff to meet the timeline.

Phase 1 should be done by spring 2025.

On the east side, crews are still clearing hurricane debris, and installing a temporary sheet pile wall.

Once that debris is cleared, crews can drive the bulkhead pipe pile wall. That will stabilize the foundation and ensure the structural integrity of the bridge.

To get technical, a machine equipped with a heavy hammer will drive the pipes deep into the ground. Piles are then typically placed side by side, forming a continuous vertical wall. The pipes can be hollow or filled with concrete.

The bulkhead pipe pile wall is usually tied together with horizontal braces or caps. This should protect against soil loss in areas exposed to water or weather. It will also offer flood prevention, and distribute the weight of bridge evenly.

Rip rap installation will also stabilize the area and protect against erosion.

Crews have also been placing slab beams. Those are rectangular concrete components to reinforce the bridge with steel for added strength.

On the west side, an additional subcontractor and crew will be on-site to place rip rap.

