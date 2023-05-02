Lee County Commissioners could approve replacement for Little Pine Island Bridge

MATLACHA, Fla. — The Board of County Commissioners for Lee County has a big decision to make regarding the little Pine Island Bridge.

They could approve the replace replacement of the bridge, which was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The bridge was damaged so bad it had to undergo temporary repairs after the hurricane.

The recommendation that was given to the board is to replace the bridge and seawalls.

The other option would be to make some needed repairs but it would eventually need to be replaced.

Replacing it would cost over $7.6 million dollars. Construction would take about 8 months.

About $3.4 million of that price tag would be covered by the Federal Highway Administration.

Plus the Florida Department of Transportation is still working to see if a share of the cost will be covered by Federal Emergency Relief Funding.