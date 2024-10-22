Blue Dog Bar & Grill reopening Tuesday after back-to-back hurricanes

MATLACHA, Fla. — After yet another hurricane, Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha is reopening about three weeks after Milton.

The restaurant had just finished cleaning up from Helene before Milton hit, bringing in about a foot of water.

During Helene, owner John Lynch told Fox 4 the storm ruined a lot of equipment and he had just replaced most of it.

RELATED: 'We'll be here': Blue Dog on Matlacha works to reopen shortly after Helene

Learning from the past, Lynch put all the equipment on cinder blocks. Most of the equipment has motors on the bottom, so he says any water that gets in them will destroy it.

Milton and Helene were not the only hurricanes to flood the restaurant. Ian took a big hit — bringing in several feet of storm surge. However, they were able to reopen three months later.

This month, Blue Dog is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The restaurant will open on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.