"We'll pitch a tent": Englewood family can't afford to rent trailer from FEMA

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood family is going homeless after being evicted from their FEMA provided trailer after losing their home during Hurricane Ian.

According to FEMA, the agency is authorized to provide Direct Housing for up to 18 months from a disaster declaration. FEMA extended the direct housing program for Hurricane Ian and Idalia victims at the request of the State of Florida through Sept. 29, but “those continuing to live in FEMA temporary housing units after March 29 are responsible for paying monthly rent.”

Pedro Perez and his family have lived in FEMA direct housing trailers on Kevitt Blvd in Englewood since Aug. 2023. Perez told Fox 4 that he is the household’s sole earner and paying rent for formerly free housing wasn’t feasible.

"The amount that they imposed upon us was greater than we can afford,” said Perez. “We appealed that amount and they reduced it a few dollars, not much, and we still could not afford it."

Perez told Fox 4 he and his wife are veterans and have three children. He said they have looked for affordable housing elsewhere but have not found a suitable living situation.

“Our plan is to put all of our stuff in a storage unit, and we're going to pitch a tent,” said Perez.

According to Zillow.com, the average rental price for a 4-bedroom rental is more than $2300 a month, which is more than the rent FEMA was charging Perez.

"It's either I feed my children, or I pay their rent," said Perez.

Perez told Fox 4 he has attempted to contact Charlotte County Veterans Services and other social service agencies trying to get help and housing for his family. Fox 4 has also contacted other veterans support agencies to try to help.