WATCH: North Port teen avoids being hit by Punta Gorda cop car involved in crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A high school student in North Port narrowly avoided being hit by a car crash involving a Punta Gorda Police Officer on Wednesday morning.

A video captured by a home security camera shows the driver of an SUV attempting to make a left turn onto Hay Place off of East Price Blvd without signaling around 6:15 a.m. That’s when an off-duty Punta Gorda officer, driving a patrol vehicle, tried to pass the SUV on the left side and crashed into the SUV.

In the video, a student is standing on the corner of the intersection waiting for a bus and is forced to hurry out of the way of the oncoming collision.

Watch the full video of the crash below:

North Port teen jumps out of the way of an oncoming collision

According to the North Port Police Department Chief of Staff Josh Taylor, no one was injured in the crash, and the SUV sustained only minor damage. Taylor said the PGPD vehicle was not damaged.

Additionally, Taylor explained that because the driver of the SUV turned before checking if other vehicles were approaching or trying to pass and because the driver didn’t use a turn signal, that driver is at fault.

Fox 4. Hay Pl and E. Price Blvd intersection in North Port.

John Murray, the father of the student who was almost hit, felt differently about the situation. He provided Fox 4 the following statement:

“Whether or not the officer did something illegal, there should absolutely be a higher standard for them behind the wheel. He should be aware that students are out waiting for buses on this main road through town and be driving with caution. You can hear the way the engine revved as he went to pass. He was driving aggressively in my opinion and there should be some repercussions for that behavior.”

The Punta Gorda Police Department said the officer was on their way home from work at the time of the crash, and the department will complete an internal review of the crash.