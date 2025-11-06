NORTH PORT, Fla. — A police cruiser flipped over during a two hour car chase on Tuesday night that started in North Port and ended in Sarasota.

WATCH: North Port Police cruiser flips over during chase:

WATCH: North Port Police car flips during high-speed chase

North Port Police said an officer tried to pull over an Englewood man on Eager Street just after 9:30 p.m. A police report said 25-year-old Colton Corpus "failed to yield to law enforcement."

"The driver failed to slow down or stop and instead accelerated, changing lanes recklessly and passing vehicles at excessive speeds," the report said.

Corpus did not pull over, according to police. Instead, he drove north on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed, according to the report. A North Port Police spokesperson said the chase reached upwards of 80 miles per hour.

FOX 4 listened to Sarasota County scanner traffic that offers a glimpse into the chase.

"He's all over the roadway, cutting in between traffic," said one officer, according to the recording.

During the chase, a North Port police cruiser flipped over after attempting a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), according to a North Port Police spokesperson. A PIT maneuver is when a police car taps the rear quarter panel of vehicle, causing it to spin out.

Another North Port Police cruiser lost it's front bumper. Neither officer was seriously injured, according to police.

"Unfortunately it's part of the job. We can't let somebody, you know, get away driving recklessly," said North Port Police spokesperson Brittany Kammerer.

Eventually, Venice Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office joined the chase.

On Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office released helicopter video from the chase. The Sheriff's Office said Corpus drove on the Legacy Trail, turning off his lights to avoid police.

Officers eventually deployed spike strips and chased Corpus on foot before arresting him. The vehicle stopped on McIntosh Road near downtown Sarasota, according to the police report.

"While speaking with Colton, I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath," one officer said in the report. "His eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, and his speech was noticeably slurred. A strong odor of marijuana was also detected emanating from his clothing,"

Jail records show Corpus faces multiple charges including DUI, fleeing police, driving with a suspended license and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Officers discovered an AR-style rifle in the back of the truck, according to the police report.

Court records show Corpus was was previously cited for speeding and careless driving.

The police report said there was one passenger in the truck. The passenger said he repeatedly told Corpus to pull over the truck, but Corpus refused.

The passenger said both men visited friends at Linksters Bar in North Port. An officer tried to pull over Corpus after he left the bar, the passenger said.

"He was putting people in danger and our ultimate goal was to stop him and make sure no one was seriously injured," Kammerer said.

