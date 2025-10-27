Warm Mineral Springs closed because of death at the park

NORTH PORT, Fla — Warm Mineral Springs will be closed until Wednesday, because of a death at the park, according to North Port Police.

The police department says officers responded to the park on Monday afternoon because a visitor was found unresponsive. In a social media post, the department says life saving measures were attempted, but the person passed away.

Police say it appears as though the person had a medical episode.

They say the park will be closed while they investigate. Police say they expect the park to re-open by Wednesday at 9 am.