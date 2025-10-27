Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm Mineral Springs closed because of death at the park

North Port Police say someone was found unresponsive at the park on Monday afternoon
Posted

NORTH PORT, Fla — Warm Mineral Springs will be closed until Wednesday, because of a death at the park, according to North Port Police.

The police department says officers responded to the park on Monday afternoon because a visitor was found unresponsive. In a social media post, the department says life saving measures were attempted, but the person passed away.

Police say it appears as though the person had a medical episode.

They say the park will be closed while they investigate. Police say they expect the park to re-open by Wednesday at 9 am.

