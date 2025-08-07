'VERY SPECIAL:' North Port Police rebuild widow's mailbox after hit-and-run

NORTH PORT, Fla. — When Edward Kelly went to grab the paper Saturday morning, he noticed something was missing.

"My mailbox was in the driveway and hers was gone altogether," Kelly said, referring to his neighbor.

Watch neighbors thank police officers for fixing their mail box:

North Port Police said both mailboxes were destroyed in a hit and run. It's not unusual. The police department responds to hit mailboxes every day, Corporal Eric St. Jean said. But this one was a little different.

Kelly's neighbor, Divna Duric, recently lost her longtime husband to cancer. After 55 years of marriage, Slavko Duric passed away in June. He had a big heart, Divna said, always willing to help others.

"He would leave a dinner at the table and and go and help you," Divna said. "That's how he was."

Slavko would have gone out of his way to fix both mailboxes, Divna said. Instead, the neighbors were left with uncertainty.

"Oh, it was terrible," Kelly said. "I said, oh, where am I going to get the money to do this now?"

But first, Kelly called the police. Officer George Georgeiafandis showed up and spoke with Kelly, who is an 83-year-old Army veteran. Then he found out Duric is a recent widow. That's when officers said they decided to step in.

North Port Police North Port Police officers repair two mail boxes destroyed in a hit and run.

"It's not all the time we get to do something like this," St. George said.

St. George said the department wasn't super busy Saturday morning. So, he put out the call for help. Officers pooled their money and bought supplies from Home Depot, which offered a discount, St. George said.

Georgeiafandis started digging two holes using one of Kelly's shovels. A handful of other officers arrived and helped install the mail boxes. Neighbors were happy for the help.

"I can't thank them enough, I'll tell ya," Kelly said.

WFTX Edward Kelly leans against his new mail box.

"It means a lot because you know you have somebody support you," Duric said. "And that is very special."

Duric offered the officers mangoes and water - mangoes that were planted by her husband about ten years ago, Duric said.

North Port Police North Port Police officers enjoy mangoes that Duric gifted them. Duric said her late husband planted the mangoes about ten years ago.

Officers said both neighbors were very appreciative. The department posted photos of the build on Facebook. As of Wednesday evening, the post had close to 10,000 reactions. St. George said officers didn't expect the publicity, but it was fulfilling to help two elderly neighbors.

"When you initially sign up as a police officer, you know, your mindset is 'I want to help people...,' Georgeiafandis said. "...It's one of those chances and opportunities we couldn't pass up."

