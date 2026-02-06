Venice-based Agape Flights plane found in Haiti, no survivors reported

VENICE, Fla. — A small airplance operated by Agape Flights was found Thursday afternoon in the mountains of Haiti after disappearing from radar the day before, the Venice based organization said.

The organization said they do not believe there were any survivors.

The aircraft dropped off radar Thursday afternoon, while flying over Haiti, according to a statement released by Agape Flights. An extensive search-and-rescue operation continued through the night and into Friday.

The plane was later found in a mountainous region of Haiti. The cause of the disappearance has not been determined.

“At this time, we do not have information regarding what led to the aircraft’s disappearance,” a spokesperson said. “What we do know, and what we share with profound sorrow, is that we do not believe that there were any survivors.”

Agape Flights said it is grieving the loss of the pilots and asked for prayers for their families, calling the loss “unimaginable.” The organization also requested prayers for its broader staff and supporters as they process the tragedy.

For privacy reasons, Agape Flights said it will not release names or additional details at this time.

Agape Flights is a Christian ministry that provides air transport of missionaries, pastors, medical workers and supplies throughout the Caribbean.

The investigation into the crash are ongoing.

