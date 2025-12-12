Two people exchange gunfire on Mayberry Avenue, North Port Police investigating

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday evening on Mayberry Avenue, where two people reportedly fired handguns at each other.

North Port Police say officers responded to multiple calls around 6 p.m. regarding the gunfire exchange. According to witnesses, both subjects fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Police say law enforcement has established a perimeter around the area and deployed aerial support and K9 units to assist in the search.

FOX 4 teams at the scene say there is a large active scene with a helicopter circling.

Police say four people are currently being detained as investigators work to determine their potential involvement in the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation remains active, and police say they will provide additional updates as they become available.

This is a developing story and FOX 4 has a team at the active scene right now gathering more information.