TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Price Boulevard closes on Monday

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Monday, Sept. 29, the City of North Port said a contractor will temporarily close a section of Price Boulevard between Main Street and Salford Boulevard to replace the Blueridge Waterway box culvert.

This is part of the Price Boulevard Widening Project.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured 24 hours a day utilizing Salford Boulevard, U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail), and Sumter Boulevard, according to the city.

The city warns; you can expect longer travel time while the closure lasts about two months.

City staff determined that a previously proposed temporary solution, using pavement and a smaller bypass pipe, would not provide adequate interim stormwater capacity and could increase flooding risks. So, instead, this road closure allows for the installation of the complete box culvert at Blueridge Waterway and excavation of the work area to ensure full stormwater flow capacity, according to the city.

Specifically, crews aim to:



Reduce flood risks in the North Salford area

Accelerate construction of the culvert by shortening the construction timeline by approximately six weeks

Detour route: Motorists will be detoured via Salford Boulevard, U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) and Sumter Boulevard. Lighted message boards and signs will direct motorists through the detour.

Emergency access: A temporary road with a gate will be constructed offsite exclusively for emergency responders and authorized City vehicles. This road is not open to general traffic.

Deliveries: Access for delivery drivers and USPS to homes between Salford Boulevard and the waterway will be permitted from the east end of Price Blvd., however, vehicles will not have access to cross over the waterway.

For more information about this project and to sign up for email updates, you can visit NorthPortFL.gov.